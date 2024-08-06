Krone 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

