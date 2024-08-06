Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Krone 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Krone 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Bavaria Krone 1859 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
18085 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1859 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
20230 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1859 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

