Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Künker (11)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18713 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
12837 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
