Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Krone 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Krone 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
18713 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
12837 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Baldwin's - May 6, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 6, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Bavaria Krone 1858 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

