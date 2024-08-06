Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Krone 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Krone 1857 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Krone 1857 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4801 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8142 $
Price in auction currency 7650 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7711 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Krone 1857 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
