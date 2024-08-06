Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Krone 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1857
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Krone 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4801 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (14)
- Palombo (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (2)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8142 $
Price in auction currency 7650 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7711 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search