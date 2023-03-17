Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 - 4,49 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 80,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
53069 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
56354 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
