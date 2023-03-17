Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1855 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1855 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 - 4,49 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 80,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
53069 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
56354 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Baldwin's - May 7, 2014
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

