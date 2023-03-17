Ducat 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 80,000. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (7) XF (1)