Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52208 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
2089 $
Price in auction currency 330000 JPY
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2267 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Schulman - March 4, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 4, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1856 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
