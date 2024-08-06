Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52208 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (39)
- Leu (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
2089 $
Price in auction currency 330000 JPY
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 4, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search