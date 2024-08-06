Ducat 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52208 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

