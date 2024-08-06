Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1855 "Type 1849-1856" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1855 "Type 1849-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1855 "Type 1849-1856" - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2123 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Dorotheum - May 29, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1855 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

