Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1855 "Type 1849-1856" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1855 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2123 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
