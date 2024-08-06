Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1854 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,350. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2123 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1376 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
