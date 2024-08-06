Ducat 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1854 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,350. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

