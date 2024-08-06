Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1854 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1854 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1854 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,350. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2123 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1376 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 1, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1854 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

