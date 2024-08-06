Ducat 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1807 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) PL (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Künker (7)

Lanz München (1)

Möller (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)