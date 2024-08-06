Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1807 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Lanz München
Date December 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
