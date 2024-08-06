Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1852 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1852 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1807 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Lanz München - December 12, 2011
Seller Lanz München
Date December 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria Ducat 1852 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

