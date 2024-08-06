Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1851 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1851 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Künker (17)
  • Leu (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3275 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1851 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search