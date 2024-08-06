Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1851
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1792 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3275 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
