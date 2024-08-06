Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat 1849 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat 1849 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (6)
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2648 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1359 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

