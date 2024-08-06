Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (6)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2648 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1359 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
