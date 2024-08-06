Ducat 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)