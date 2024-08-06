Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCLXIII (1863)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9579 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11640 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
