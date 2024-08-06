Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCLXIII (1863)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9579 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11640 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLXIII (1863) at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1863 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search