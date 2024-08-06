Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCLVI (1856)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (32)
- Leu (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4753 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search