Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

