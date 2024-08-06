Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCLVI (1856)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3298 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,100,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4753 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLVI (1856) at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

