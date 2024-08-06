Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCLV (1855) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCLV (1855)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
