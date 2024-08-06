Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCLV (1855) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCLV (1855)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

