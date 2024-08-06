Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCLIV (1854)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3846 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Künker (16)
- Leu (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4579 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4397 $
Price in auction currency 3850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU58 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
