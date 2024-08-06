Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3846 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

