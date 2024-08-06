Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCLIV (1854)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3846 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4579 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4397 $
Price in auction currency 3850 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU58 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIV (1854) at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

