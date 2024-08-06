Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)