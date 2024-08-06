Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCLIII (1853)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (11)
- Leu (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numimarket (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3492 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5146 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search