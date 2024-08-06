Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCLIII (1853)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3492 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5146 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Leu - August 16, 2020
Seller Leu
Date August 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLIII (1853) at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

