Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCLII (1852)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (16)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4779 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8643 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search