Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCLII (1852)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.

Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4779 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8643 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLII (1852) at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

