Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCLI (1851)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,617. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4574 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

