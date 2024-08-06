Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCLI (1851)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCLI (1851) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,617. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4574 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
