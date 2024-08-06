Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Ducat MDCCCL (1850) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year MDCCCL (1850)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCL (1850) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5002 $
Price in auction currency 4750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
9608 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
