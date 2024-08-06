Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Ducat MDCCCL (1850) (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Ducat MDCCCL (1850) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Ducat MDCCCL (1850) - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1051 oz) 3,2701 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year MDCCCL (1850)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Ducat MDCCCL (1850) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5002 $
Price in auction currency 4750 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
9608 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Hess Divo / Künker - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo / Künker
Date October 26, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Bavaria Ducat MDCCCL (1850) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

