1/2 Krone 1864. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Variety: One-sided strike. Tin
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Tin
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1864 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4778 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
