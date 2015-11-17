1/2 Krone 1864. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1864 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4778 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)