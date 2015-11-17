Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1864. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Tin

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1864 One-sided strike Tin - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1864 One-sided strike Tin - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Tin

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1864 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4778 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
