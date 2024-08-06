Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8142 $
Price in auction currency 7650 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9608 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1864 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

