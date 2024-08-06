Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8142 $
Price in auction currency 7650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9608 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
