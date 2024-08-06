1/2 Krone 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)