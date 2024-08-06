Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3093 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
18257 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
10747 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
