Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1863 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3093 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2015.

Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1863 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
18257 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1863 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
10747 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1863 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

