Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1860
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search