Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1859
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3077 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5889 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3609 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search