Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3077 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5889 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3609 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 17, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1859 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

