Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1858
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4882 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4357 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
