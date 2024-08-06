Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1858 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4882 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4357 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1858 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1858 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
