Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Krone 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1857 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Krone 1857 - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2290 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11434 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7161 $
Price in auction currency 6800 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1/2 Krone 1857 at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1857 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Krone Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search