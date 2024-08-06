Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Krone 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure gold (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Krone
- Year 1857
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2290 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11434 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
