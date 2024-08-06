1/2 Krone 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Krone 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2290 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

