Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 11. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
