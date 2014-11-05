Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1862 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1862 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search