2 Pfennig 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
