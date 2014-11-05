2 Pfennig 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)