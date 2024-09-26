Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
