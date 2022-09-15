Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1860 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1860 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search