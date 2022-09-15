Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Pfennig 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1860
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
