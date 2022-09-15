2 Pfennig 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

