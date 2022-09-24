Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Pfennig 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1858 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1858 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numedux (1)
Bavaria 2 Pfennig 1858 at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

