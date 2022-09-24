2 Pfennig 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Pfennig 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)