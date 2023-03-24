1 Pfennig 1864. Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1864 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6061 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition AU (2)