Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1864. Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1864 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1864 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1864 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6061 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1864 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4551 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1864 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
