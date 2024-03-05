Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
