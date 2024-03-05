1 Pfennig 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (2) Service NGC (2)