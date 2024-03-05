Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1863 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1863 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Where to buy?
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1863 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1863 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search