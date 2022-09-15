Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,24 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
