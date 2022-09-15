Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

