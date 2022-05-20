1 Pfennig 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1818 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)