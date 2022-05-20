Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1861 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1818 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

