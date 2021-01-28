Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1860 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1860 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1860 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

