Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 180. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
