Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Kreuzer 1851. Gold (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 5,17 g

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1851 All Bavarian coins Bavarian gold coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search