Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
