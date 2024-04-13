Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price


Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

