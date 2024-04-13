1/2 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (7) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2)