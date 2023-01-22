Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 140. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

