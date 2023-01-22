1/2 Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 140. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)