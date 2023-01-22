Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1/2 Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 140. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
