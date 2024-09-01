Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Kreuzer 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1853 All Bavarian coins Bavarian copper coins Bavarian coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search