1/2 Kreuzer 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 840 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
