Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1/2 Kreuzer 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

