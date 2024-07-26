2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (18) AU (41) XF (100) VF (19) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (6) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service NGC (13) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (12)

BAC (8)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (19)

Grün (12)

Heritage (7)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (4)

iNumis (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (63)

Lanz München (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (4)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (3)

Varesi (1)

WAG (9)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)