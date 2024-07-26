Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (12)
  • BAC (8)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (19)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (63)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1856 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search