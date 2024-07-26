Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1856 "Monument" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (185)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1856 "Monument". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
