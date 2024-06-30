Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 15,250. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • BAC (4)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (49)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1769 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6981 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1849 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search