2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1849 "Orlando Di Lasso". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 15,250. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (11) AU (36) XF (51) VF (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

BAC (4)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (49)

Lanz München (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (2)

WAG (6)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)