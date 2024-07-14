Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
6331 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 JPY
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

