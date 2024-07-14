Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
6331 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 "Johann Christoph von Gluck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
