Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (56)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (6)
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Bavaria 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

