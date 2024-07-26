Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1848 "New Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
