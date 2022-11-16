Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column". Nickel (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel (0,900)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year no date (1855)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
