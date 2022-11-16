Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column". Nickel (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column" Nickel - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column" Nickel - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel (0,900)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year no date (1855)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.

Bavaria 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column" at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

