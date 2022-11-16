2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column". Nickel (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden no date (1855) "Madonna Column". Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 17, 2015.

Сondition VF (3)