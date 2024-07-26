2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (145) AU (223) XF (431) VF (82) F (1) No grade (42) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (10) MS64 (22) MS63 (13) MS62 (10) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (7) PL (2) Service PCGS (33) NGC (38) RNGA (4)

