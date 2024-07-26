Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (927)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.

Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 18, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Bavaria 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

