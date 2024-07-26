Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column" (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (927)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column". This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 "Madonna Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
