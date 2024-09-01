Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1807 "Type 1806-1807" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
