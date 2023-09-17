Thaler 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4044 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (22) XF (52) VF (21) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (20)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (38)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (1)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (3)