Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1804 (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1804
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1804 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4044 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
