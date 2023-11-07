Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1803 "Type 1803-1805" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Obverse Thaler 1803 "Type 1803-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I Reverse Thaler 1803 "Type 1803-1805" - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (15)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
769 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 3, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 6, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1803 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Bavaria in 1803 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search