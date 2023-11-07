Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1803 "Type 1803-1805" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (15)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
