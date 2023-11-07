Thaler 1803 "Type 1803-1805" (Bavaria, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1803 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian I struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

